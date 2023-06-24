GOSHEN — Goshen Parks and Recreation Department is returning the Pop-up Water Park to Pringle Park today to kick off the summer.
The event is today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pringle Park, 1912 W. Lincoln Ave., in Goshen, the department announced Thursday evening. Wristbands cost $10 per attendee and can be purchased in advance at the Parks & Recreation Department office, 524 E. Jackson St., or at the event.
