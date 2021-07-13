ELKHART — Police Chief Kris Seymore wants to bring in civilians to handle two jobs that are currently carried out by officers, keeping them from doing regular police work.

That is a problem, Seymore said, because the department is already understaffed, as it is difficult to bring in enough new officers to replace those who retire. The department will hire a civilian as a crime scene technician and another to be the public information and data analysis manager, following City Council approval on Monday evening.

