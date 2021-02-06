ELKHART — The Police Department is seeking approval of a 10-year contract worth $7.3 million to let one company provide the department with much of its equipment.
The contract, which would cost the city $733,970 per year, would mean that Axon – formerly Taser International – would provide tasers, virtual reality training equipment, a new records management system, body cameras, dashboard cameras and interview room cameras. Currently, the department pays $335,848 annually for similar equipment, “not including complete replacement for some large price items such as tasers, body cameras and in car cameras.” The department said it will be able to say how much those large replacements cost, but that it would not happen until next week.
(1) comment
They either don’t use the ones now or are aware the ones they have now are not working for 300k a year, now that want 700k a year? The cameras in the the police station were working when they beat the handcuffed prisoner and they did nothing until the lawyers requested the video...so we are to assume now with better cameras the police will act accordingly or police themselves better? Cameras are one thing, but they need a fundamental change on how they act and police themselves... we have 138 officers, and only 2 beat a handcuffed prisoner, but if the other 136 didn’t report it to their superior officer. Then we still have 138 bad police officers. I would more transparency, accountability, and more social workers working for them,
