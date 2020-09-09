Homan Lumber burglar

Homan Lumber was burglarized on Aug. 26. Police are asking for help identifying the burglar.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a burglar.

Police said Homan Lumber, 1650 W. Lusher Ave., was the victim of a burglary about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 26. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.