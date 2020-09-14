ELKHART — Detectives with the Elkhart Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a forgery suspect.
The suspect was caught on surveillance footage. People with information regarding the suspect are encouraged to contact Detective Scott Johnson at 574-389-4720 or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org
