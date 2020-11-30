ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in a forgery case.
The suspect was caught on camera, and Detective Susan Lambright is asking anyone with knowledge about the suspect to contact police. Lambright can be reached at 574-389-4736 or tips@elkhartpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.