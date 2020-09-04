Third and Park Playground opening, merry-go-round

City staff try the merry-go-round at the opening of Third and Park Playground on Friday.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Rasmus S. Jorgensen

ELKHART — A new “pocket park” opened Friday in one of Elkhart’s south side neighborhoods.

The small park, at the intersection of South Third Street and Park Avenue, has a playground with swing sets, a merry-go-round, slides and a cave climber.

Dwight Fish on slide at Third and Park

Elkhart City Councilman Dwight Fish, D-4, inspect the slide at Third and Park Playground.
Third and Park playground

Third and Park Playground, opened Friday, includes slides, a cave climber, swings and a merry-go-round.

