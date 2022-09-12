MIDDLEBURY — The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County Meet The Candidates Forum will be hosted by the Middlebury Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, the organization announced Monday.
All state and local candidates running in Elkhart County have been invited to this forum, organizers said. Candidates will have a chance to speak about their political platforms, followed by a reception where voters can talk with them.
