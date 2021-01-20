GOSHEN — County officials have chosen a design-build team for the $80 million consolidated courts project.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a letter of intent authorizing Performance Services to start the first phase of the undertaking. The Indianapolis design firm is partnered with Ancon Construction of Goshen for the project, which will see the courts now housed in Elkhart and Goshen combined into a single facility near the intersection of U.S. 30 and C.R. 17.
