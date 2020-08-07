ELKHART — Some parents are relieved. Others are frustrated and dumbfounded. Students in Elkhart County should not start the school year with in-person learning, the county's top health official says.
The decision made the news less than a week after announced on Friday, July 31, that students should physically go back to school at the beginning of the new school year.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Health Department had made no official announcement about the school year starting virtually, but Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz told superintendents during a meeting Thursday that they should delay in-person instruction in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the community.
That announcement came less than a week after the department gave its approval to various school plans that involved a mix of in-person and remote learning to start the school year and led several hundred protesters to gather in front of the Elkhart County Health Department Building in Elkhart on Friday, chanting "open our schools" and "our kids matter." Most wore masks.
Parents who were unhappy with having to keep their children home until late September organized the protest.
"The decision had already been made to go back to school. All the area schools had the guidelines in place for masks, and then just a few days ahead of time, the Health Department changed their stance," said protest organizer Katrina Miller.
She said parents are not equipped to teach their children, even with e-learning. And she is concerned that staying home for months and months will be harmful to children's mental health.
A week ago, it appeared Mertz had similar concerns. She admitted that there was a risk in sending students back to school, but said the risk was worth taking.
“The advantages of in-person instruction outweigh that small risk at this time," she said in a letter on July 31.
The county is waiting for a CDC report on the local outbreak. The report was expected to be done around Aug. 10, and county officials have not indicated that they have received it.
The changed decision means that parents now have to figure out child-care on short notice, Miller said. And students who were excited about going back to school have to deal with the disappointment
"My youngest one burst into tears. She said, 'I want to go back.' My oldest ones, they're in sports, and they were very disappointed that even sports are being taken away," Miller said "They're not going to see their friends again for six more weeks."
Ibrahim Khaoucha, a senior at Northridge High School in football and wrestling, was one of several protesters in Northridge Raiders uniforms. He carried a sign with the text, "Scholarship? I may never know."
"I'm here to support not closing schools until Sept. 28 and just not canceling all fall sports," he said. "It's important because fall sports has brought me through a lot in life and it helps me express myself, let out anger and stuff like that. And school is just needed because I love socializing with people."
He understands the concern about spreading the coronavirus, he said, though he think opening schools makes sense because younger people do not appear to be as affected by COVID-19 as people who are older or have underlying medical conditions.
Miller said she was amazed by the support that was shown for the cause.
"It just shows that the community wants us to go back," she said.
She hopes Mertz will see the public disappointment and let students go back, if only for a few days a week.
Not everyone agrees with Miller.
Mertz released a public defense Monday of her initial decision to send students back to school after the Health Department received "numerous inquiries as to why we are not recommending online-only education for our school districts."
Many pointed out that neighboring St. Joseph County will start the school year with e-learning, and some struggled to see how Elkhart County was so much safer that it made sense to send students back.
Thalheimer: This causes turmoil
At Elkhart Community Schools, that hybrid model is what teachers had gotten ready for ahead of the new school year that begins Aug. 13.
Superintendent Steve Thalheimer said that, whether Mertz's decision ends up being an order or a recommendation, the schools will follow.
But since no official announcement from Mertz had been released, superintendents can only go by what they say Mertz told them Thursday.
"I'm just hearing a great deal of frustration from people because of the changing circumstances. Not too long ago we'd been given the green light to go forward with our plan, and we've been very confident in our hybrid plan," Thalheimer said. "That was going to give us the best shot to be able to reduce the number of students in our buildings."
By changing her decision on such short notice, Thalheimer said, Mertz is creating "a great deal of turmoil for people, and uncertainty."
Thalheimer shares the concern for students' mental health, which is why he was looking forward to having them back in school for a least a few days a week. Not only would that be better for their well-being, he said, but it would also improve the school's ability to monitor how students are doing. He hopes schools will be able to set up some programs to allow some students in the buildings for specific purposes.
From an educational perspective, Elkhart Community Schools will be able to quickly adapt, he said.
"We had in the back of our mind that we would be ready to make this kind of transition, and there has been professional development for our teachers," Thalheimer said.
Editor's note: Dr. Lydia Mertz announced around 4 p.m. Friday that schools can resume in-person education at the beginning of the new school year.
Ignorance is spreading faster than the virus. This is a prime example. That said, the Health Department could have handled the situation much better as well.
