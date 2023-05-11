ELKHART — The ECS Parent Coalition is hosting its first outdoor Community Wellness Fun Fair, a community-wide, cross-district event focused on highlighting summer programming and resources for children and families, as well as collective community advocacy efforts.
Members of the public are encouraged to bring their families for a day of outdoor fun from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hawthorne Early Learning Center, 501 Lusher Ave.
