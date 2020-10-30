Antrell Omar and Felicia Ware

ELKHART — The two accused of robbing a homeless double-leg amputee in a wheelchair in June have been arrested, the Elkhart Police Department said Friday.

Felicia Ware, 49, and Antrell Omar, 44, are charged with robbery by force, a Level 5 felony. Police say they stole cash from a man’s shirt pocket and then struck him in the face. They were named as the suspects after police sought public help identifying the alleged robbers. Warrants for their arrest were issued in late August.

I'm not a lawyer, but when you are charged with robbing a homeless double-leg amputee in a wheelchair, you may want to consider a plea deal. Going to trial with a jury might not be in your best interest. Just sayin'.

