Outrunning hunger 5K 2017

Runners take part in a previous edition of the Outrunning Hunger 5K in Goshen.

 Photo provided

GOSHEN — The Window Inc. will host its annual Outrunning Hunger 5K on Sept. 5 to raise funds for people in need.

The 5K, for all ages and running levels, starts at Shanklin Park at 8 a.m.

