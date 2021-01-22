ELKHART — Billings Funeral Home has joined nearly 1,000 funeral homes across the country in a project called Operation Valentine with the goal of thanking as many American soldiers for their service as possible and reminding them how much everyone back home loves and admires them.
Billings is asking the children and students of Elkhart County to create personalized Valentine’s Day cards that will be delivered to troops serving overseas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.