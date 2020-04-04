ELKHART — In a matter of weeks, the world has changed and Elkhart County's emergency management has been thrown into a crisis.
The county's emergency management director, Jennifer Tobey, said one essential step in managing the crisis is to get all the relevant people talking to each other to create structure and reduce redundancies.
"If we have a multi-jurisdiction, multi-agency type event, then we pull the players that are trained in specific positions to come together and work as an incident management team," Tobey said.
That includes hospitals, local authorities, first responders and others who meet daily at Tobey's office for a 10 a.m. briefing (which is becoming more digital). Those groups have created a unified command that includes Tobey, county health officer Dr. Lydia Mertz and leaders from Goshen Hospital and Elkhart General.
Then there is an operations chief, a logistics team that handles resources and volunteers, a policy committee made up of mayors and county commissioners, and a communications team made up of dispatchers.
"It's just an easy way for us to come together, not as Elkhart city or the Town of Middlebury, but as Elkhart County as a whole, made up of players from those cities," Tobey said. "Everybody has a path that they kind of follow, and then it goes up the food chain to unified command, and we're the ones that take the responsibility and make the decisions on which direction we're going to go."
Though the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented, Tobey and others involved in the leadership of the response have experience with making different agencies work well together. That experience includes the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, last year's Keith Urban concert at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, and out-of-state natural disasters.
We follow the model of one team, one fight, one mission," she said.
The first focus has been talking to hospitals, first responders, nursing homes and the like about their need for more personal protective equipment and how more can be supplied to everyone that needs it.
Unlike most counties, Elkhart County has also had to figure out a way to keep the Amish population informed and safe.
"We were able to get some information out to them and provide a call-in line," Tobey said.
That approach has reached about 20,000 in the Amish population, she said.
Additionally, locations are being set up in Nappanee and potentially Middlebury and Clinton Township where Amish people can get information and see a doctor. The county is also getting information in a semi-weekly Amish newspaper.
To make sure information gets to non-English speakers in the county, Tobey said officials have also done interviews with a local Spanish-speaking radio-station and are making sure to generally get information out in both English and Spanish.
"Any way we can reach out for public education, we're doing that," Tobey said.
The county is also helping local businesses be informed about who is essential and who is not under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, though the county cannot enforce the order. The county does help with information about how to change business operations to help out during the crisis.
Tobey said the county is working with an undisclosed school to house people who are homeless but need to be quarantined because they have or are suspecting of having COVID-19.
"It's an accumulation of all these different things that we're dealing with every day," she said.
She said that hopefully the peak of the pandemic will be reached within the next few weeks.
"But we are prepared and thinking that we will be dealing with this probably into the end of June, into July," she said. "We're here to do whatever we can to assist the citizens of Elkhart County."
City response
The City of Elkhart last week created an emergency fund of $500,000 to buy supplies, pay employees, contract professional services and provide space for the homeless who may need isolation from regular homeless shelters.
But none of those funds had yet been used, Mayor Rod Roberson's communications director, Corinne Straight-Reed, said Friday.
"We haven't had the need yet," she said.
Part of the emergency response from the city, which the City Council approved unanimously, is to ensure that city employees that are sent home because of COVID-19 will get their normal compensation for up to 12 weeks, whether they are working or not.
And while some employees have been sent home, certain city offices have had to reopen. That is because of how broad Holcomb's stay-at-home order was in defining what essential business is.
"Businesses like construction, they need permitting and inspections, so we had to reopen our permitting and inspections office," Straight-Reed said.
Vehicles that might transport residents, such as police cars and ambulances, are being disinfected twice a day or after any member of the public has been in the vehicle.
For the homeless, the city has placed portable restrooms around town, since many public restrooms are not open during the crisis.
