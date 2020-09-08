ELKHART — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County topped a milestone Tuesday, and although health officials are encouraged by a leveling of infections locally they also urge residents to brace for a second wave.
The disease related to the coronavirus caused 101 Elkhart County residents to die, the Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday. The deaths occurred in a span of 162 days.
The two most recent COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday but occurred Friday and Monday.
The county, after having an average of one COVID death a day from July through mid-August, has seen a slowdown in deaths in recent weeks. The slowdown comes months later than Indiana as a whole, where deaths peaked at about 40 a day in April and have been steady at about 10 per day since July.
According to Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz, deaths often occur several weeks after a person becomes infected, which is part of why the local peak in deaths came so late. The county was considered a hotspot in the early summer, when Indiana was past its first wave of infections. The county peak for average daily infections was in mid-June.
Another reason why there are now fewer new deaths locally and statewide is that health experts have become better at helping COVID-19 patients, Mertz said.
“We’re doing a better job of finding out how to keep people from getting quite so critically ill,” she said. “We know better how to time that, like when steroids are helpful and when they can actually harm somebody or not make any difference at all.”
Brace for second wave
Elkhart County has been able to avoid the second wave of infections that Indiana as a whole has faced since July. Locally, new positive cases per day have mostly decreased since June 18, when the seven-day average hit 78 confirmed cases per day. The average is now 33 per day. In the same period, the number of individuals tested has also decreased, from about 450 a day to about 270.
According to Mertz, since the average positivity rate has decreased in the same period (from 11.2 percent on June 18 to 5.9 percent on Sept. 1), there is reason to believe that the lower number of new cases is more than just the result of a fewer people getting tested.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain steady in Elkhart County at 20, which is roughly the same as it has been since early August and down from 37 in late July.
It is unlikely, however, that indicators will keep getting better or stay the same, according to Mertz.
“I would find it remarkable if we were able to avoid a second wave. We’ve done this for a while, and people are tired of the restrictions placed on their lives because of coronavirus,” she said.
She expects to see an uptick in cases in the coming weeks as a result of people getting together on Labor Day, as has been the case with other holidays. With Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming up, Mertz said, now is a good time for people to think about how to celebrate in a safe way.
“Talk it over with the people you usually celebrate with and kind of see what you want to do this year,” she said. “If you have to party with family from out-of-state, try to stay as far away as you can, and don’t be afraid to wear a mask. Just because they’re your family doesn’t mean that they can’t give you coronavirus or that you can’t give them coronavirus.”
She advised skipping trick-or-treating this year.
Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and an infectious disease specialist, on Tuesday said he was encouraged by the “fairly stable” COVID-19 numbers of the past week.
“This is encouraging because children have been back in school for a couple of weeks and we haven’t seen a big increase in the number of positive cases,” he said. “This implies that our precautions of wearing masks, physical distancing and staying home when sick are having the desired effect. We appreciate the community’s staying the course and following the precautions.”
More deaths in 2020
Data from the Elkhart County Health Department show that more county residents have died this year than most years. The same is true statewide and nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
From March, when the first local COVID-19 death occurred, through August, a preliminary total of 960 Elkhart County residents died of any cause. That is 56 more deaths than the 2015-2019 average for the same period, and exactly 101 more than the same period in 2018, when 859 people died. However, the number of people who die varies each year, and 963 county residents died between March and August of 2016.
About 93 percent of the Elkhart County residents who died from COVID-19 were 60 or older, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.