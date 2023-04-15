Noted city historian Paul Thomas dies at 99

ELKHART — Paul Thomas, a longtime champion of Elkhart and respected historian, has died at the age of 99.
“We are saddened to learn of Paul’s passing," Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. "Paul was a unique treasure, lovingly called 'Elkhart's Historian' and he knew more about this city and its past than anyone. We will carry the knowledge he shared and be sure to pass it on to future generations just as Paul did for us. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they grieve.”
