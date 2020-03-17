ELKHART — To prevent the spread of coronavirus among the at-risk senior population, local organizations are limiting opportunities for seniors to come together or be affected by others.
The Council on Aging has canceled all its events for the next 30 days.
The council resisted doing so on Thursday, saying that its events are the main or only source of socializing for a large portion of its members. But with new information about the pandemic pouring in, president David Toney said Friday that canceling became the right thing to do.
Specifically, the council canceled its Life Enrichment Program, which has about 60 seniors coming to the First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Toney said the council is encouraging its members to stay in touch over the phone while the program is suspended.
“We just want to make sure that our clients and seniors are still going to be able to keep in touch with each other, because it’s very easy to fall into the trap of, ‘I’ll just watch TV all day.’ We don’t want that to happen,” Toney said.
Council on Aging will continue its other services, including transportation for its members.
“Our vehicles are wiped down after each ride that we give,” Toney said last week.
Often, seniors will sit in front, but given the risk, the council is asking passengers to sit in the back to keep more distance between themselves and the driver. If passengers live in nursing homes, drivers will now pick them up at the lobby but not go farther into the facility as they did until now.
At the council’s office, where seniors can currently get help with filing their taxes, the council is discouraging visits from people who show symptoms.
Come the week of April 13, the Council on Aging will review whether it is necessary to continue the suspension of events.
Another organization, the Elkhart County Triad, has suspended its monthly meetings. Triad is made up of local law enforcement, social service agencies, and senior citizens in Elkhart County working to reduce crime and other victimization of the elderly.
According to the organization’s chairman, Elkhart police Cpl. James Ballard, that is because many people in the Triad work with seniors, so limiting those people’s contact with others is important.
But the organization’s own day-to-day functions should not be greatly affected.
“We still have a social media presence and will keep people updated as far as any scams or any updates that will affect the elderly,” Ballard said.
No nursing home visitors
Many nursing homes have closed their doors to visitors, except in certain situations such as visiting for end-of-life situations.
At Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center, visitors for a dying resident will be screened before being allowed at the home. Once they show up, their temperature will be taken. Only immediate family members, caregivers and state agency employees will be allowed, and visitors must be 18 or older.
Hubbard Hill spokesperson Barb Kauffman said residents and family members have been understanding of the change. One issue that staff faces is not related to the center itself, but to other responses to the coronavirus.
“Like the rest of the country, short-term school closings impact child care for staff,” Kauffman said.
She said Hubbard Hill is working on a solution to that, though she did not specify how.
