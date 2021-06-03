ELKHART — You don’t need to travel far to catch big fish. That’s a lesson that Elkhart’s two-day Family Fish Fest hopes to teach anglers young and old this weekend, when anyone – with or without a license – is permitted to get a line in Indiana waters.
The 2021 Family Fish Fest, which includes a catch-and-release fishing competition, minnow races, vendors and displays, begins Saturday with registration at NIBCO Water & Ice Park from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. After registering, anglers can set up shop at any of 12 locations in the city and use an app to send in the length of the fish they catch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.