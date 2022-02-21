NIHHC vaccine clinics reaching Hispanic community

ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) on Monday declared its most recent COVID-19 vaccine clinic a success, with more than 230 shots administered and dozens of free testing kits distributed.
The six-hour clinic Saturday at the Concord Event Center in Elkhart offered Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as well as COVID-19 testing. Thirteen National Guard members and 16 NIHHC staff members and volunteers provided 239 vaccines, organizers said – 37 people received their first dose, 49 people received their second dose, 90 people received boosters, and 63 pediatric doses were administered. NIHHC also administered five tests and distributed over 60 COVID-19 home test kits.
