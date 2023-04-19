ELKHART — Nocturnal creatures, beaver have been busy cutting timber along the banks of the Elkhart River, and an evening nature hike aims to visit their lodge and watch these master craftsmen at work.
Using taxidermy mounts, skins and skulls, the Elkhart County Parks Department will discuss the amazing characteristics of the beaver itself before taking a hike to experience the world of North America’s largest rodents.
