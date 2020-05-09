NEW PARIS — Two people were arrested after a chase involving multiple agencies ended in gunfire north of New Paris on Wednesday.

Kyla Slabach, 22, of Howe, and Nicholas Slabach, 23, of LaGrange, were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle pursuit that started in Noble County. The chase ended after the pair ran into a wooded area north of New Paris, firing shots at the officer behind them.

