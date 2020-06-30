NEW PARIS — A New Paris machine shop is laying off 98 percent of its workforce amid the pandemic.
Cutting Edge Machine and Tool Inc. notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it will lay off 77 workers between June 29 and July 11. They expect the layoffs to be temporary, according to the June 26 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter.
