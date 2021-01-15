GOSHEN — Two men who were charged in 2016 for their roles in separate crashes that took the lives of their passengers were sentenced Thursday.
Justin Gladieux, 24, and Auston Masson, 26, of Plymouth, were sentenced during separate hearings minutes apart in Elkhart County Circuit Court. Gladieux was arrested in February 2016 and charged in connection with a May 15, 2015, crash south of New Paris that killed 24-year-old Nathaniel McConnell, while Masson was arrested eight months after a Feb. 24, 2016, crash south of New Paris that caused the death of passenger Christopher Swihart, 44.
