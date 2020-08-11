ELKHART — A unified and safe Elkhart was the vision presented by newly appointed Chief of Police Kris Seymore at a Rotary meeting Monday.
To get there, Seymore wants a culture of professionalism, embracing the community, and holding officers accountable. There are no shortcuts, and it cannot be done in broad strokes, he said. It’s about doing the little things right.
“It’s shining your boots, shaving your face. It’s when you look in the mirror and you go, ‘I’m representing my police department and my community in a positive way,’” the chief said. “If you can’t do that and you don’t take pride in that, then what type of case are you going to take and how are you going to investigate that case?”
If the department is able to do those little things right, he said, the big things will not seem so daunting.
The big things include building community trust, which suffered when a video showed two Elkhart officers punching a handcuffed man to the ground while other officers stood by. It did not help that then-Chief Ed Windbigler had done little to discipline the two officers, whom he said had gone “a little overboard.”
An independent review of the department in 2019 found, among other issues, that the community perceived inconsistency in discipline and promotion standards within the department.
Seymore promised that, under his leadership, officers will get what they deserve.
“I will not hesitate to ask for the termination of an officer whose behavior has risen to that level,” the chief said. “The flip side of this is that I will defend to the end an officer who does the job the right way.”
Asked specifically about the incident caught on tape, Seymore said he would “deal with that differently” than Windbigler had.
Though he would not promise that something like that will ever happen again, Seymore said the way to avoid that type of incident is to not allow small issues to go unchecked. He also wants to up the department’s focus on officers’ mental health.
“It’s not an excuse for the behavior, but that’s what happens when we don’t have things in place to deal with substance abuse issues, mental health issues. They manifest into anger, and then that’s the type of thing that can happen,” he said.
Community policing
Seymore succeeded now-Assistant Chief Chris Snyder on July 2. Snyder replaced Windbigler in early 2019 and placed a large focus on community policing, which he believes will help the department in regaining the lost trust. In the partnership between Snyder and Seymore, that will continue to be a high priority.
“What is community policing?” Seymore asked. “It’s not a handful of events each year where we hand out snow cones.”
Rather, officers must get out of their cars and be intentional about their interactions with everyone in the community, the chief said.
“Listen to what their concerns are. Either deal with them or take them to the people that can take care of the problem. Pretty soon, what happens is that you build trust with that community, with that person,” Seymore said. “And then, when there’s a homicide, when there’s a drug house, that’s the person that’s calling and giving information. That’s a partnership.”
Data and tech
Seymore said another way to improve the department is by embracing technology and data. For now, he said, the department only has access to “elementary” data.
“We’re pretty limited to: How many calls for service, the type of call,” he said.
What Seymore would like is for data to better show what types of issues different areas of the city are dealing with.
As for technology, the chief is looking to software such as Quartermaster, which is an inventory management software that handles uniforms, equipment and supplies in one system.
“All those things under one silo, that talk to one another. Your cameras talk to one another, they’re on the same system. Your records management system tracks everything, even to the point where if you have a problem-officer, you can flag that, and if they start to have issues then the supervisors are being aware of that like that,” Seymore said, snapping his fingers.
Seymore, a 22-year veteran of the department, most recently served as the field supervisor lieutenant for the Elkhart County Homicide Unit since 2016. He has worked in every role on the police force except dog handler. Before joining the police, Seymore was a U.S. Army ranger for three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.