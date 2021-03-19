A view of the “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land” exhibit at the Elkhart County Historical Museum. This exhibit will be featured in a virtual guided tour over the museum’s Facebook page on Thursday.
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a virtual guided tour of its “Crossroads of Elkhart County: Claiming the Land” exhibit over Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
This virtual tour will complete the journey through the museum’s Crossroads of Elkhart County experience, following the “Forging a Path” and “Making a Place” exhibits.”
