INDIANAPOLIS — A fifth Elkhart County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
No details about the death have been released.
Newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County were at four on Monday. The county now has a total of 247 cases.
Statewide, 963 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
The 963 new cases represent the largest increase of cases reported in Indian and brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 15,961.
A total of 844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died of COVID-19. Another 88 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.
To date, 84,476 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 81,708 on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.