INDIANAPOLIS — A fourth Elkhart County resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 has died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to Elkhart County officials, the person who died lived at a nursing home. Officials did not give any additional information.
The death was one of 45 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide on Thursday. To date, 706 Hoosier deaths have been tied to the virus.
Eleven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County were reported on Thursday, taking the total to 196. In Indiana, the total is 13,039 after an increase of 612 on Thursday.
According to the State Department of Health, 72,040 Hoosiers have been tested.
(2) comments
Thanks, trump.
You're a broken record. Actually it should be "Thanks China"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.