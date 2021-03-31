Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.