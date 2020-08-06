Benham Avenue is being reshaped from having four lanes to three, with one being a turn lane. This intersection, at Wolf Avenue, will be opened Monday, while sections north and south will remain closed through November.
ELKHART — The next phase of the Benham Avenue revamp begins next week as a new section of the thoroughfare will be closed until November.
From Monday, Aug. 10, until November, the section between Wolf Avenue and Lusher Avenue will be closed, as workers reshape the road that currently has two lanes in each direction. Instead, there will be one lane in each direction and a center turn lane. Bike lanes will be added, along with improvements for pedestrians, who have not previously been favored on the thoroughfare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.