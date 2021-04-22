Trees given away at the Elkhart Environmental Center in previous years have been planted across northern Indiana and southern Michigan, though most end up in and around Elkhart. This year’s giveaway is Saturday.
ELKHART — The Elkhart Environmental Center’s annual native tree giveaway this weekend in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day.
Members of the public can pick up one free tree per household beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Elkhart Environmental Center, 1717 E Lusher Ave. The trees will be given out via a drive-thru system, and prior registration is encouraged for people who want to be sure to pick up a tree. Registration is possible at https://signup.com/go/xhSQGBY.
