ELKHART — An Indiana National Guard team arrived Wednesday at Elkhart General Hospital and will help the staff for at least a week.
The Indiana National Guard has created "Hospital Crisis Response" teams, in coordination with the Indiana State Department of Health, that are deployed to provide clinical and general support and assistance for staff at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elkhart General has 30 COVID-19 inpatients, which is the most of any Beacon Health System facility.
According to Beacon spokesperson Heidi Prescott, an 18-person specially trained team will be located at Elkhart General for at least one week, and possibly up to two, working alongside staff in several hospital departments.
"Our Beacon Health teams go out of their way to take on challenges and provide compassionate, high-quality care for our patients. We also know that during the pandemic our teams have been stretched, stressed and challenged to care for those who need us every day," Prescott said in a written statement. "We are so glad we were able to secure this extra help and appreciate assistance from the Indiana National Guard."
