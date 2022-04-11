NAPPANEE — The third annual Taste of Nappanee and Spring Artisans Market is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Organizers said the event is a great way to experience some of best restaurants and businesses that make Nappanee their home. This event is held outside on the grounds of The Barns at Nappanee. Businesses set up booths and give guests a “taste” of what they have to offer. Visitors can enjoy samples of food from many of the city’s eateries and bakeries, and more than 60 local artisans will have booths set up to share and sell their handcrafted items.
