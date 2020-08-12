NAPPANEE — A Nappanee man was arrested for multiple counts of child pornography following a nine-month investigation by state police.
Esteban Robert Perez, 20, faces 10 counts of possession of child porn as a Level 5 felony in an arrest order filed Tuesday. He was in possession of over 6,000 images suspected to depict underage sexual material and had posted several more pornographic images on the internet, according to detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
His bond is set at $250,000 in the court magistrate's arrest order, which was issued after Perez was interviewed and arrested by police Monday.
According to court documents:
Detectives began investigating Perez after receiving three cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 26. The tips, which were for apparent child porn, all involved the same email address.
The blog platform Tumblr reported that someone using that email address and screen name had posted 14 images of child porn as of July 26, 2018. The website Discord reported two child porn images that were uploaded there as of July 8, 2019.
The task force used a subpoena to obtain more information about the user, including an address and phone number. They also used a search warrant to obtain more digital material from the Discord account, which included an additional four images of apparent child porn and 15 digital drawings of children that were sexual in nature.
They also received logs of private correspondence between the user under investigation and another Discord user. In it, the user admitted to wanting to "groom" an underage female for a romantic and sexual relationship, according to detectives.
Several more months of work uncovered another email address and a virtual private network account associated with the user. A VPN is used to mask the location of an internet user.
Police obtained a search warrant for the street address associated with all the user information, which was a home in Nappanee a few blocks away from the police department, and served it on Monday. ISP and Nappanee officers found Perez in a room upstairs and he agreed to speak with them at the police station.
The interview was quickly stopped when he requested a lawyer.
Flash drive and sketch books
Police also interviewed an older adult who lived at the house, who said Perez lived there but also stayed in a dorm at Indiana University South Bend when school was in session. The task force's research into the internet user had also found login information that originated at the university.
The man told police that Perez is into art and likes to draw anime. He also mentioned a young female who police believe was the girl the Discord user had referenced in his conversation.
Another man staying at the house was also questioned, and also mentioned Perez drawing anime. Asked about the two email addresses uncovered during the investigation, he indicated he wasn't aware of Perez using them but that the user names sounded like ones he would choose since they contained the words "king" and "fox."
Authorities say they recovered a laptop computer from Perez's room, inside a bag which also contained a 16GB flash drive and a plastic bag with a pair of children's underwear inside it. The laptop held user information for Discord and the VPN service as well as the email address under investigation.
The flash drive held 6,138 files. Police say they viewed a representative sample of 100 images, which contained child sexual abuse material and images of children in various stages of bondage.
They also say they found two sketch books which contained drawings that appeared to depict children engaged in sex acts, one of which had a ticket for junior/senior prom with Perez's name on it between the pages. Letters found during the search contained references to the writer's "deviant love of children" and possession of "illegal porn," which would "catch up to me someday."
