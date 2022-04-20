ATC breaks ground on HQ, plant near Nappanee

Breaking ground Tuesday on the ATC expansion in Nappanee, from left, are Steven Clark, Jackie Walorski, David Dickinson, Peter Gingerich, Robert Paden, Duane Yoder, Katherine Adams, Shane Doehrmann, Phil Jenkins and Nate Yoder.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Jordan Fouts

NAPPANEE — A longtime Nappanee RV maker can continue its growth after starting construction on a new facility.

Representatives of R. Yoder Construction and ATC broke ground Tuesday on a 220,000-square-foot headquarters and plant east of Nappanee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.