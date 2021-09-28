ELKHART — History buffs have a chance to prevent their jogging shoes from collecting dust next week, as the Elkhart County Historical Museum offers a historic walking tour of Elkhart.
The tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, weather permitting, starting at Civic Plaza. Curator of education, Patrick McGuire, will guide people through the streets while sharing stories of locations, and prominent events that have taken place throughout Elkhart’s history.
