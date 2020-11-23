ELKHART — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash on Monday, according to police.
The crash occurred in front of 2525 Toledo Road at about 1:05 p.m., an Elkhart Police Department spokesperson said. A black Kia was westbound on Toledo Road and made a left turn into the parking lot. The eastbound motorcycle hit the side of the car.
