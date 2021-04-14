ELKHART — Elkhart County on Tuesday reported its highest number of COVID-19 infections in a single day since mid-January, and the county’s positive test rate has climbed above 10 percent.
This comes after weeks of warnings from local health officials that the local outbreak was getting worse. The number of reported cases Tuesday was 75, the highest since Jan. 15. On Feb. 28, the county’s seven-day average hit 19 infections per day – the lowest since May – but since then, the average has grown to 52, which is also the highest since January. When the average peaked in November, it was above 300.
The relatively high number of new infections, combined with a seven-day positive test rate that is now 10.1 percent (though running one week behind), will result in the county moving from the state’s yellow advisory level to orange next week unless those figures improve, health officials said.
The criteria for being orange are 100 to 199 weekly infections per 100,000 residents (Elkhart County had 169 this past week) and a positive test rate between 10 and 14.9 percent (Elkhart County’s was 9.83 percent this past week).
Should the county’s advisory level move up to the second-most severe, it will result in capacity limits at social gatherings and events tightening from 50 percent, which is the limit under the current yellow level, to 25 percent, which is the limit under the orange and red levels, according to the public health order that took effect on April 6.
The Elkhart County Health Department believes that the uptick in cases is related to the more transmittable B.1.1.7 and B.1427 coronavirus variants being discovered in the county in March, though data to prove that belief have not arrived yet.
“We do not have that information definitively from the State Department of Health, but our best guess is that yes, it is, because we know the variants are here and they’re more contagious than the general COVID-19,” ECHD spokesperson Melanie Sizemore said.
But there is good news as well. The number of Elkhart County residents dying from COVID-19 remains low compared to before vaccines became widely available. In the last 30 days, the county lost seven residents to the disease. The total number of lives lost in the county is 431.
People who are 60 and older have been more likely to die from COVID-19 throughout the pandemic but have now been vaccinated at higher levels than other age groups. More than 70 percent of Hoosiers who are 70 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and for Hoosiers between 60 and 69, the figure is about 60 percent.
Younger Hoosiers, who have yet to get vaccinated at those levels, are more likely to get infected, as they have been throughout the pandemic, a possible explanation for the uptick in infections without a following uptick in deaths is that many of the infections are in young people, Sizemore said, though the ECHD did not have data to show that on a county level. While people who are fully vaccinated still can get infected, they are at a lower risk of dying as well.
Still, COVID-19 can cause death or negative long-term health consequences for young and healthy people as well as at-risk people who have yet to get vaccinated. Sizemore said residents need to continue to make an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
“People need to wear their masks, stay socially distanced, wash their hands and not have large gatherings. It’s the same exact thing as we’ve been requesting the whole time. That’s definitely what’s needed, unfortunately,” Sizemore said.
