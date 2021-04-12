ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department announced three COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming up in April and May.
April 17
The first takes place at Elkhart High School West (formerly Elkhart Memorial) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The clinic will be in the fieldhouse gymnasium, and people should park in the student/athletic parking lot off C.R. 3 and enter through Door 12.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1. Walk-ins are welcome at this clinic, but people must be 18 or older.
The vaccine used at this clinic will be from Moderna, which means a second dose is required about 28 days after the first dose is received to make the vaccine fully effective.
April 20-24
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed at the Tolson Center in Elkhart between 9 and 6 p.m. April 20-24. Appointments are necessary to go to this clinic and can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1. Second doses, also required for the Pfizer vaccine, will be given between May 11 and 15.
May 20-22
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, requiring only one dose to be fully effective, will be available at a clinic at Goshen High School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20-22. Appointments are required and can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
County update
As of Sunday, 22.3 percent of Elkhart County residents 16 or older were fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Statewide, the figure is 25.8 percent.
According to ISDH, an average of roughly 1,000 doses have been distributed to Elkhart County residents per day since March 10.
COVID-19 infections have ticked up in the county since hitting a recent low seven-day average of 19 per day in early March. The seven-day average is now at 50, which is the highest since Jan. 23.
In the past 30 days, seven county residents died from COVID-19, according to ISDH. That is one of the lowest numbers of COVID-19 deaths in a 30-day period since the pandemic began. The outbreak has taken 431 lives in the county since March 2020.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at a total of about 30 in the county, with 21 at Elkhart General Hospital and 10 at Goshen Hospital. That is far fewer than the combined high of about 150 in late 2020, but higher than a recent low of five in early March.
The seven-day positive test rate, which runs a week behind, has increased during March and April after being around 5 percent in February. It is now at 9.1 percent, the highest since Jan. 18. Should the positive test rate reach 10 percent, the county's COVID-19 advisory level will likely change from yellow (the second-least severe) to orange (the second-most severe).
Should the advisory level go orange or red, the county will adjust capacity limits at events and social gatherings from 50 percent to 25 percent of full capacity. If the county gets a blue advisory level, capacity restrictions are lifted for as long as that level remains.
Masks continue to be required in indoor areas open to the public, outdoor areas where a distance of 6 feet from people from other households cannot be maintained, and in private indoor or outdoor areas where a distance of 6 feet from people from other households cannot be maintained. Should the county move to the blue advisory level, the mandate becomes a strong recommendation.
The current order, which became effective on April 6, expires on May 14.
