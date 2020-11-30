ELKHART — The daily increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County has flattened after a months-long spike that began in September and led to a recent daily average of more than 300 new cases.
The seven-day average topped at 328 new cases per day in the county on Nov. 17 and since went to about 300 per day. Prior to the spike, the new number of cases per day had been around 30.
While data from the Indiana State Department of Health show that the number of new cases took a significant drop since Nov. 25, reaching an average of 204 per day Sunday, that decline is artificial and a result of many testing sites being closed around Thanksgiving, according to Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz.
Data for testing from Nov. 24 or later are still preliminary but do appear to show a clear decrease in testing last week.
However, there is no reason to believe that the plateau in cases that was reached a week earlier was artificial. Though testing did go down slightly that week as well, so did the positive test rate. For individuals, the rate decreased from an all-time high seven-day average of 35.9 percent on Nov. 10 to 29.5 percent on Nov. 23, which is the most recent date with non-preliminary data. For all tests, the average went from 17 percent to 14 percent in the same period.
“The flattening was real for one week, and I just need to see if that continues on for another week or so,” Mertz said.
With 8,759 total infections per 100,000 residents, Elkhart County has surpassed Cass County with the most cases per 100,000 residents. Cass County has 8,265 cases per 100,000 residents. No other counties are above 7,000.
The number of deaths per day remains as high as ever, with an average of 2.9 COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County in the last 30 days. That translates to 87 deaths or 36.9 percent of the 236 COVID-19 in the county since March. The number of COVID-19 deaths in November is 85, as of Sunday, more than twice that of October’s 36, which previously was the most deadly month.
The number of COVID-19 inpatients in Elkhart County has dropped in the last week, with Goshen Hospital going from 57 to 41 between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. The number of COVID-19 inpatients at Elkhart General dropped from 83 to 80 in the same period. Both hospitals continue to cancel elective procedures due to being above normal capacity.
Elkhart General, which has a morgue that can hold three people, will bring in a truck with a cooling unit to hold bodies in case patients die at a rate faster than funeral homes can accommodate, according to Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General. There were 19 COVID-19 deaths at the hospital in October, making it the deadliest month there yet. Through Sunday, the number of COVID-19 deaths at Elkhart General was 44, according to Bache.
“Even though the cases have leveled off in the community, we still are experiencing very high numbers of coronavirus cases in the hospital,” she said.
A higher percentage of those patients than was the case earlier require ICU care and ventilators, according to Bache.
“So our ICU is very busy right now,” she said.
Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dan Nafziger said there continues to be a large number of people who do not take the coronavirus seriously, and that is resulting in more hospitalizations.
“When we ask our COVID-19 patients where they think they got the virus, most of them say from a grandchild, other family member, friend or coworker. A large number of them admit they were not wearing masks. That’s why we continue to emphasize this to the community,” Nafziger said.
He recommended that people who have a hard time breathing in a cloth mask wear a lighter disposable mask instead to at least do something to prevent the spread of the virus.
