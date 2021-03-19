ELKHART — Elkhart County is one of three counties being targeted by the state’s mobile vaccination units next week.
The state announced Wednesday that the Indiana State Department of Health would be sending the units. Elkhart, Floyd and Tippecanoe counties had been chosen for the first week of the effort because they have large vulnerable populations and low vaccine uptake, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said.
On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said the clinic in Elkhart County will be at the Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23-25. About 430 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered each day, and since that vaccine is effective with just one dose, people who get their shot at this clinic will not need to come back for a second dose.
Walk-ins will not be allowed at the clinic, and everyone who registers must meet current eligibility requirements. Currently, members of the general population must be 45 or older to receive the vaccine. To sign up, visit ourshot.in .gov or call 2-1-1.
