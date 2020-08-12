ELKHART — Aaron Mishler was selected and sworn in as Elkhart's newest City Council member Wednesday evening.
Mishler defeated Elkhart Community Schools social worker Allison Smith and former City Councilman David Osborne at the Democratic caucus to replace now-former Councilman Gerry Roberts, who could no longer represent the 1st District after he moved to the 2nd District last month. Mishler is now part of a 5-4 Democratic majority on the City Council.
"I am just glad to be of service for the 1st District and the people of Elkhart," Mishler said after being sworn in by Mayor Rod Roberson and taking a minute to celebrate with his family.
Mishler, 32, is a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserves, where he served as a combat medic and a licensed practical nurse.
"In that community, I learned the value of leadership and the importance of making a hard choice despite it not being the most popular thing at the time," he said.
After being honorably discharged, Mishler has served as a nurse at hotspots around the world, including in western Africa during the Ebola outbreak. He recently returned from the Navajo Nation, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. His experience with infectious diseases led the mayor to ask Mishler for assistance in creating the city's plan for protecting its staff from COVID-19, according to Mishler.
Mishler has been involved in local Democratic politics for eight years, where he currently serves as a precinct chairman, making him one the six people who could vote at the Tuesday caucus. He is also running for the Indiana State House seat for District 48. Republican Doug Miller holds that seat, for which the election will be held Nov. 3.
Should Mishler defeat Miller, the new councilman will step down from his City Council seat and instead serve at the Statehouse, he said. The precinct chairpersons from the City Council 1st District would then have to hold another caucus.
According to Mishler, every precinct chairperson voting Tuesday was aware that he might only hold the seat for a few months.
"I didn't want that to be a surprise to anyone," he said.
Mishler's decision to run for City Council while already being his party's candidate for a Statehouse seat came after Roberts encouraged Mishler to run.
"Following that and a couple of other people kind of nudging me in that direction, I decided to throw my hat in the ring and do what I could to serve the people of the 1st District and the City of Elkhart," Mishler said.
Nearly 1,000 people voted in the November 2019 election for the 1st District seat, when Roberts unseated Republican Richard Shively by 528 votes to 442.
State law allowed only precinct chairpersons from the 1st District to vote Wednesday. Since Mishler, as a precinct chairman, was the only candidate among the three who could vote, he came into the caucus with an advantage.
Mishler said precinct chairpersons are elected to act as a voice of the people in situations such as resignations from the City Council. Mishler did not consider not voting, he said.
Chairman of the Democratic Party of Elkhart County Chad Crabtree called the caucus smooth. To win, a candidate needed a majority, not just a plurality, of the votes, which meant there was a risk of a 2-2-2, 3-2-1, or 3-3 outcome that would mean some precinct chairpersons would have to change their minds on a second ballot. Mishler won by 4-1-1 on the first ballot.
Crabtree said the process for selecting new representatives when someone resigns is a tried method in Elkhart County. Most recently, Republican City Councilman Kevin Bullard initially won his seat in a 2018 caucus. Former Goshen Mayor Allan Kaufman, a Democrat, became mayor in a 1997 caucus and went on to serve for more than 18 years.
"How much would it cost for another election for a city councilperson in the 1st District?" Crabtree said. "So this is the process we set up, and it works."
The party chairman said he was happy to have multiple qualified candidates to fill Roberts' seat, and he encouraged Smith and Osborne to still serve in other ways than through the City Council.
(1) comment
Sounds like this was a done deal from the start.Mishler having a vote,being a precinct chairperson and already working with mayor
