GOSHEN — A second competency exam has been scheduled for a Fort Wayne man accused in a 2018 shooting in Millersburg.
Curtis Shank, 48, is charged with attempted murder in connection with an Aug. 3, 2018, incident that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was named by the victim and the victim’s girlfriend, who said he lured her away while he shot the man and taunted her minutes before she found him bleeding on the front porch.
