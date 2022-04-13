MILLERSBERG — A duck barn at a farm northeast of Millersburg was deemed a total loss following a fire Tuesday.
The fire was reported at a farm at 10319 C.R. 38 shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to information from Middlebury Township Fire Department. The structure that burned was a 15,000-square-foot metal-sided barn that held ducks.
