MIDDLEBURY — Members of the ownership team, the chamber of commerce and the town manager cut a ribbon Monday to mark the opening of a new cafe at 830 S. Main St.
Souper Brew, open Monday through Saturday for lunch and supper, offers soups, self-built salads, and a full-service coffee and espresso bar.
Every day, Souper Brew features five gourmet soups made from scratch starting with the stocks that cooked for over 24 hours, the owners said. There is a daily vegetarian option as well as a premium/international feature. One option is to order “flights,” or smaller portions, of soup.
Food will be available until 8 p.m. The coffee bar and lobby will be open until 10 p.m.
The culture of Souper Brew is “Do Good, Eat Good,” the owners said, and applies to everything they do.
All the bowls, plates, table service, cups and straws are either compostable or biodegradable. All the ingredients are as locally sourced as possible so customers can be confident any purchase helps support their friends and neighbors, and everything is made in small batches to ensure freshness and quality.
The restaurant also aims to be a strong supporter of the community. A portion of every sale goes to a local charity as well as weekly leftovers being donated to the Middlebury Food Bank. During a soft opening phase, Souper Brew raised over $1,000 for charities in and around the Middlebury area.
The ownership team is comprised of Stacy and Renee Bontrager, Tasha Jones, Marissa Gardner and Elizabeth Houghton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.