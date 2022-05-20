A new activity center has been proposed at Northridge High School in Middlebury that would act as a community center, provide space for physical education classes and allow the district to host varsity basketball and volleyball competitions.
Illustration provided / Middlebury Community Schools
MIDDLEBURY — School officials are embarking on plans for an activity center at Northridge High School designed to serve a number of purposes, including hosting varsity basketball games and volleyball matches.
The proposal was presented to the Middlebury Community Schools board so it could begin steps required to construct the 2,400-seat gym and complete other projects, including a new roof at the middle school, and repairs to the roads and parking lots around the district, officials said.
