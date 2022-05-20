MIDDLEBURY — School officials are embarking on plans for an activity center at Northridge High School designed to serve a number of purposes, including hosting varsity basketball games and volleyball matches.

The proposal was presented to the Middlebury Community Schools board so it could begin steps required to construct the 2,400-seat gym and complete other projects, including a new roof at the middle school, and repairs to the roads and parking lots around the district, officials said.

