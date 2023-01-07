MIDDLEBURY — The Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning at the University of Indianapolis recently announced the endorsement of the Early College program at Northridge High School as highly effective in implementing the Eight Core Principles of Early College with fidelity.
Planning for the Early College at Northridge began in 2018, and the first official cohort began in the fall of 2021. In 2022, Northridge graduated 48 students with the Indiana College Core Certificate from Ivy Tech Community College with at least 30 transferable college credits.
