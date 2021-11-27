MIDDLEBURY — An outpouring of support and excitement carried the Northridge High School football team out of town Friday afternoon on its way to Indianapolis to play for a Class 4A state title.

Small groups of supporters held up signs, waved banners and clanged cow bells along a meandering route through town, from the high school parking lot, down along the Wayne Street “S” curve and onto Main Street before hitting U.S. 20 west and then heading south on U.S. 31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.