AJ and Tiffany Kauffman along with Peyton Mallo use farm equipment and signs to show their support for Northridge High School football as team buses rolled out of town Friday on their way to the Class 4A state championship game in Indianapolis. Deer Grove Farms is about a mile west of Middlebury.
From left, Austin, John and Doris Troyer waves signs at the corner of Main and Warren streets in Middlebury to show their support for the Northridge football team, on its way Friday to Indianapolis to play for the Class 4A state championship.
Northridge football team members load their bags onto a Cardinal charter bus in the high school parking lot Friday afternoon before departing for Indianapolis. The team was scheduled to play in its first state championship game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Styrofoam cups tucked into a fence near Northridge High School show support for the football team, which is play for the Class 4A title Saturday in Indianapolis.
MIDDLEBURY — An outpouring of support and excitement carried the Northridge High School football team out of town Friday afternoon on its way to Indianapolis to play for a Class 4A state title.
Small groups of supporters held up signs, waved banners and clanged cow bells along a meandering route through town, from the high school parking lot, down along the Wayne Street “S” curve and onto Main Street before hitting U.S. 20 west and then heading south on U.S. 31.
