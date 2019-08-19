Middlebury Boys & Girls Club expanding

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury’s Boys & Girls Club is ready to take on the next wave of children with an expansion of its facilities.
The club already offers activities including Girls in Focus, Robotics, homework help, Garden Club, Career Exploration, Smart Girls, Passport to Manhood, Imagemakers, and many sports and leagues, but officials want to do more for youth.
To do so, they’re wrapping up a capital campaign to raise nearly $4 million for an expansion and security improvement project.
When the Middlebury Boys & Girls Club opened, it was housed at Crystal Valley Missionary Church.
In 2005, the board began investing in a full-service clubhouse, which was built at 21,000-square-feet in 2007 and for 125 children.
Today, the club serves 620 Middlebury youths — 300 of them daily visitors.
Groundbreaking for the new addition took place last week. The new addition will be an added 17,000-feet-square feet.
In that space, the club is planning to expand the technology center, kitchen and dining room, fine arts area and an education area for STEAM programming.
Officials will also create social recreation rooms for first- through second-grade students and third- through fifth-grade students.
The additional wing will provide better security to the entryway, and throughout the building.
“The biggest reason we did it is for security,” said Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County CEO Kevin Deary.
In addition to the security updates, additional programming on campus and the larger building, the club is expanding its partnerships with Middlebury Community Schools with a unique therapy program, sponsored by both the club and the district.
The therapeutic barn, which will reside on district property, recently received nonprofit status.
Currently at 83 percent of its goal, the organization is reaching out to the public for help.
The club is hoping to close the capital campaign by the end of the year.
The new club addition is scheduled to open in June.
