MIDDLEBURY — A local museum is reopening, allowing visitors to learn more about the town’s school sports history.

The Middlebury Community Historical Museum closed in November when the coronavirus outbreak was raging, but was scheduled to reopen Tuesday. The museum will carry over its themed “Sports!” exhibit, museum leaders said.

