Museum Director Richard Smith shows off a photo of Northridge High School graduate Sam Grewe, an international gold medalist. The Middlebury Community Historical Museum reopens for in-person visits on Tuesday.
The Middlebury Community Historical Museum reopens for in-person visits Tuesday. The museum is at 301 W. Bristol Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Museum Director Richard Smith shows off a photo of Northridge High School graduate Sam Grewe, an international gold medalist. The Middlebury Community Historical Museum reopens for in-person visits on Tuesday.
Elkhart Truth photos / Blair Yankey
The Middlebury Community Historical Museum reopens Tuesday showcasing the sports history of Middlebury Community Schools.
The Middlebury Community Historical Museum reopens for in-person visits Tuesday. The museum is at 301 W. Bristol Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
MIDDLEBURY — A local museum is reopening, allowing visitors to learn more about the town’s school sports history.
The Middlebury Community Historical Museum closed in November when the coronavirus outbreak was raging, but was scheduled to reopen Tuesday. The museum will carry over its themed “Sports!” exhibit, museum leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.